As Atari’s best-selling arcade game of all time, Asteroids was literally a game changer. Released in December 1979, it was responsible for catapulting Atari into mainstream public consciousness. This was the game that single-handedly broke the stranglehold that Space Invaders had on the video game world. Although created by Atari developer Ed Logg (whose credits…
Weekend Pickup! Sega New Astro City Candy Cabinet
For as long as I’ve been in this hobby, I’ve always loved the look of Candy Cabinets. Designed and built by Japanese manufacturers, and intended for the Asia-Pacific market these low slung cabinets with large 29″ monitors are essentially ‘dumb’ shells. But they come to life when a game PCB is placed into them. Think…
Golden Age Arcade Videos
Thought I’d keep quiet this week and share a few arcade-related videos that came across my desk recently. The first is a short film from award-winning production company 3 Angry Men based here in the UK. It tells a poignant story of arcade days gone by through the eyes of a couple of operators based…
Williams Robotron (EU) Restoration 1
You might recall I picked this cabinet up last year. It was in unrestored condition having been bought from an operator some 20 years ago, then stored. A good honest cab overall. If you missed the post I made at the time, do take a look here. It was an opportunity simply too good to pass by….
The Pinball Hall of Fame, Las Vegas
Sin City. Located some 270 miles north-east of Los Angeles, Las Vegas from the outside in never really struck me as a city I ever wanted to visit. I have a couple of friends who swear by the place, and go annually for a full two-week vacation. They’ve sung its praises for years, and so…
The International Arcade Museum: A Private Viewing
There’s only a handful of places that serious collectors of classic arcade machines congregate online. There’s a few Facebook groups, and a smattering of collector websites catering for enthusiasts around the globe. But arguably the mecca for all things classic videogames related is the forum section of the Killer List Of Videogames (KLOV for short)….
Game Room Tour: The Les Potts Collection
I’ve got to know many UK-based arcade collectors over the years. It’s fair to say that each approaches the hobby in a different way. Some take a technical approach to arcade games – delving deep into the repair side of things in a quest to understand how cabinets work and figuring out ways to maintain…