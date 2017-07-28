Arcade Raid! Euro Zaccaria Rescue

Article

Italian arcade manufacturer Zaccaria holds a special place in collectors’ hearts over here in Europe. At one point, they were the third largest producer of pinball machines after Williams and Bally, and were also renowned for their video game releases during the 70s and 80s. As well as some of their own in-house developed games, they had the foresight to secure licences for many popular games over the years – Zaccaria versions of Frogger, Super Cobra and the like are not uncommon.

Owned by three brothers, the company had a reputation for creating some of the most iconic arcade artwork of the era. Their cabs have a very distinctive look, allowing them to stand out from the crowd. This has made Zaccaria cabinets highly collectible today.

zacc-2-min
Zaccaria’s Italian factory line pictured in the early 80s

I’ll pencil in a more detailed article on the company at some point in the future, but meantime, here’s a great arcade raid story to share with you, along with some eye-watering pictures.

Like many raids, this one started out rather inconspicuously. Hungarian collector Peter Weiszenburger had an old jukebox he wanted to sell, and so listed it on a local auction website just a couple of months ago. Out of the blue, he received an email from someone who said he was a former arcade operator. The guy explained that he had some arcade stuff hat he wanted to get rid of, and wondered if Peter might be interested. As you’d expect, Peter was intrigued enough to reply.

After exchanging details and getting some directions, Peter drove to Ordacsehi, a small village in rural Hungary sitting on the banks of Lake Balaton. It was explained to him that the operator grew up in the village with his mother, and that the cabinets in question were placed there some 20 years ago, after his arcade had closed down. They had not been touched since.

The operator left out a few details as Peter discovered when he arrived at the location:

19458197_1378558045526580_1031967231_n
First impressions not good!

It could be argued that the property was in a state of disrepair! Made up of two buildings, a cottage and an outside barn, time had not been kind to either:

19489240_1378558055526579_1495309189_n
The caved in barn at Ordacsehi

Half of the cottage had collapsed in on itself, and the barn’s roof had caved in. Peter wondered if he had a wasted trip on his hands. But determined to find the cabinets that the operator had described he got stuck in and found what he was looking for:

18893172_1722772081084142_7045845133105385812_n
Abandoned arcade cabinets
19441229_1378558058859912_789924745_n
A face-down, German built Orion arcade cabinet

Sure enough, amongst the rubble and destruction, arcade cabinets were there sitting in the gloom. And what’s more, closer inspection revealed exactly what they were:

18920170_1722772034417480_5931914294731513791_n
Zaccaria treasure!
19441521_1378558112193240_1148580803_n
A Vanguard there at the back
19512209_1378558042193247_1802831320_n
This could have housed one of many games. Possibly a Phoenix

Peter realised that the distinctive artwork visible on the cabinets was the work of Zaccaria.

19458069_1378558028859915_511045431_n
Underneath all that grime is a Zaccaria Super Galaxian!

19477977_1378558038859914_1007225266_n

Going further into the building, Peter discovered pinball machines and a cocktail table:

19511881_1378558095526575_343989604_n
Zaccaria Earth, Wind, Fire pinball main and back box
19477795_1378558085526576_1553924689_n
An Earth, Wind, Fire Pinball backglass
19477822_1378558032193248_2025131371_n
One of two cocktail tables found (note the odd-looking control panel)

Despite their condition, they were definitely worth saving. Along with a friend, Peter started the dangerous job of hauling everything out into the daylight:

19441219_1378558145526570_1509579456_n
First daylight these Zaccaria cabs have seen in over 20 years
19511680_1378558155526569_167858393_n
Note the distinctive artwork on these two
19489554_1378558158859902_1116552068_n
The unusual Orion cabinet
18952936_1722772161084134_5112087849651567117_n
This looks worse than it is. Despite no back door, monitor, control panel or bezel, this Laser Battle is actually pretty solid!

These three looked especially nice considering their ordeal:

19458387_1378558192193232_732349550_n
A quick wipe down and the Super Galaxian is popping once more
19489686_1378558128859905_1791707689_n
This would have been a Zaccaria Super Cobra – a licensed version of the original Konami title
19489385_1378558165526568_297257241_n
This is a generic Zaccaria cab. It housed various titles
19239464_1378558175526567_958882549_n
Here’s the front of the same cab

But there was more work to do. So far gone was the roof, that two pinball machines had to be literally dug out of the ground!

18839166_1722772031084147_7019646631552653711_n
This is dedication – digging Pinball machines out of the ground
18921757_1722772077750809_3073451475575769563_n
When the roof collapsed, the pins were pounded unto the ground

But they got them! The total haul consisted of 8 video games, 2 pinball machines and a pair of cocktail tables:

18921673_1722772087750808_1392035583669344094_n
The complete arcade raid haul

Not everything could be saved. One cabinet was literally holding up what was left of the barn roof and had to remain. Trying to extract it would have simply been too dangerous. A good haul of parts was salvaged from the mess too:

19029372_1722772037750813_5290211184615283109_n
Useful arcade parts rescued from the barn

The good news is that what was saved from this Hungarian village is for the most part pretty solid and restorable.

Many thanks go to Peter for allowing me to share these pictures with you, and for doing what he could to save these very special arcade cabinets. Great work sir!

Thanks also to Bela Harcsa for his translation duties and assistance in pulling this article together.

More arcade raid stories to come! See you next week.

Tony

