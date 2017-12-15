Article

Arcade Raid! The Mississippi Screwjob

Posted by Tony on

It’s Arcade Raid time again here on the blog! This week we head to Mississippi with long time collector Jay Hughes, who kindly shared a great set of pictures with me from a raid he was part of back in 2001.

Putting the feelers out in the hunt for arcade cabinets is what the smart collectors in this hobby have always done. If you make yourself known as a guy who buys these things, word gets around, and chances are, you’re going to get a phone call worthy of further investigation. It really is a case of making your own luck when it comes to finding an un-mined stash of arcade cabs. In Jay’s case, a wanted ad placed his local “Thrifty Nickel” classifieds newspaper hit pay dirt.

THRIFTYMASTHEAD_full
The Thrifty Nickel

After a few weeks of listing his request for buying old arcade games, the phone rang. An operator was on the end of the line, explaining to Jay that he had a few machines he’d be willing to sell.

Arrangements were made to meet at an address given to Jay, and he drove to meet the operator. Arriving outside the address, Jay realised he might be on to something good. He was waiting outside a large warehouse…..

The Op arrives, they exchange pleasantries, shake hands, the door is unbolted, and Jay is led in.

Imagine walking into this:

35150182054_68cb6a5d1b_z
Holy Mother of Atari!
35150183314_0a1855ca19_z
Every inch of the floorspace was taken up with dusty video arcade cabinets
35819183382_a0f193b392_z
So much was crammed in here, there was no room to walk around the cabinets

It was clear to Jay that he had bit off more than he could chew. He would need to get help to move any of these cabinets out. A deal was struck for all 300 cabinets, and Jay headed off home to ring some collector friends of his to get them in on the deal.

A week later they returned. Where were they going to start?

35819184812_2e313feeb3_z
The collectors needed a plan
35819185092_4a71fd9a36_z
First daylight in many years for these dusty cabinets
35857428941_0cf126c1a5_z
I spy a bunch of Taito cabinets in this pic

Standing on top of cabinets, they were able to identify machines that were of immediate interest:

35150182474_d061a5efe3_z
Watch your step!

The operator explained that the warehouse was used to store machines when they broke down or came to the end of their useful life. Over the years, more and more machines were dumped here, and it was easier to simply replace the machines rather than pay someone to fix the broken ones. And here, many years later, was the result. A big pile of video arcade games that needed to go.

The team got to work and started hauling out what they wanted:

35819186262_c8dc332b5a_z
A bunch of PCBs and spares was a good start
35990050765_47afd45e39_z
Ms Pac-Man is hardly a rare title, but these could be easily sold on to fund the purchase
35150186444_c66af95cf0_z
Tapper and Atari Star Wars upright
35819186512_844e7e94ae_z
Several Ms Pac-Man and Pac-Man cabinets were found and taken
35150185604_59403da6f6_z
Operation Wolf, Sega Turbo, Williams Defender and Midway Spy Hunter
35150185014_ef55f7d2bc_z
A whole bunch of pinball parts were found here
35150184664_9406e2298a_z
Enough said. A Discs of Tron would be a must have from any Arcade Raid

In all, over 100 cabinets were taken from the warehouse. The deal eventually turned sour though. Originally the operator committed to selling Jay the whole 300, but after the first three or four visits, Jay received a phone call:

He said he’d found someone else to buy the remaining cabinets, and sold them from under us.  He called me and told me not to come back and hung up on me. From that point on, he would not answer my phone calls.  He was about three hours from when I lived.  We originally bought all 300 games for $3,000….

By my reckoning that’s precisely $10 a cabinet! Oh for a time machine.

35990050035_f171a793f6_z
Vector and raster monitors were part of the haul

Jay explained to me that it was probably a blessing in disguise, as they had no idea what they were going to do with 300 games, and up to that point, they had more than made back the $3,000 outlay. So even though the guy reneged on the deal, they’d still only paid around $30 a cabinet. A pretty good result, even back then!

We found we were able to shift about 30 machines at a time. I was able to sell the unwanted games on Ebay, which easily funded the original outlay and then some, and ended up shipping the games all over the country. Looking back, my wife was a saint, as there were dozens of games all over the house and in the garage for months!

Jay has always been more of a pinhead than a video guy, and spotted a bunch of pinballs in another storage area on the site:

I also bought a bunch of Williams pinballs from him for $200 each.  When ever he had one go bad he stored them in another location and never tried to have them fixed.  I got a STTNG, multiple Terminators, Twilight Zone, Fish Tales, and a bunch of others. Probably 15 pinball machines in all.

35150187024_f2c2ca293f_z
Fully working Centuar pinball
35990053565_8170911949_z
Couple of rare ones here: Millionaire and Time Fantasy
38848954652_7451dc6b2e_z
Jay scored a bunch of playfields too

Amongst the nicer stuff they grabbed, Jay was able to keep a bunch of cabaret machines pulled from the warehouse:

35150186684_5e3c608214_z
Tempest, Galaga, Robotron and Stargate. A cabaret lineup of champions

It was weird that most of the games were complete. He had no idea how to fix anything! So when they broke or were no longer making money, he just stored them up there in his warehouse.

So there you go. An awesome deal, even for almost twenty years ago. And although the deal went bad, the three guys ended up well in the black, and had the pick of over 300 classic titles to cherry pick for their personal collections.

Thanks for reading this week – more Arcade Raid tales to come, but meantime you can read more raid stories in the archives here.

Tony

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s