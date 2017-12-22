2017 Review & Free to Watch Arcade Movies!

As 2017 draws to a close, I thought some reflection this week would be in order.

It’s been another great year for the site with visitor numbers in the hundreds of thousands for the second year running. For a site like this, covering such a niche subject matter, the level of support has been fantastic from both arcade enthusiasts, and casual visitors just looking for a good read. It’s always been my intention to make the subject matter as accessible as possible to anyone visiting the site, so thank you all for your support over the last twelve months.

If you’re interested, here are the top 5 articles on the site based on page views since January 2017:

So if you missed any of those first time round, or need an excuse to avoid the in-laws over the Xmas break, do check them out. There’s well over 140 articles now on the blog – have a trawl through the archives using the menus at the top of this page.

And as it’s Christmas, I’m sure you’ll have some spare time on your hands, so I thought I’d share a couple of arcade movies that are available to watch for free on YouTube.

King of Kong I’m sure most of you have already seen at some point – this film was a huge hit, and for many people, brought the classic arcade scene into the spotlight like never before. It’s a been a few years since I watched it, and is definitely worth another look. The film has been dissected to death over the years, but as a story and a piece of light entertainment it still holds its own. So sit the family down and give yourself a refresher of the ins and out of the Donkey Kong scene as it was back in 2005/6:

And then there’s Chasing Ghosts released around the same time, which I think got unfairly lost in the hype surrounding King Of Kong, but it has a certain charm about it, and focuses more on personalities and people rather than the story-based drama of KoK:

And then there’s this series of films, The Rise of the Video Game, which document the rise of video games over the years. I’ve linked here to the first episode in the series, as that has plenty of cool info relating to the early days of video arcade games. YouTube will suggest the other 3 in the series if you want to keep going. I thought it was well done and is worth 40 minutes of your time:

Let us know what you think of any of those three in the comments section below.

I also came across this today. It’s brilliant, and I’m sure every word rings true to you USA based collectors. Funny stuff:

Anyway – as for next year, well without giving away too much, I already have plenty of great things lined up including new and old arcade raids, reviews of arcades, new arcade articles based on documents prized from the Atari archives, and of course some new restorations, including the Robotron I picked up earlier this year which I’ll be making a start on very soon. I’ll also have some details to share with you about the book I’m in the process of writing, which I hope to complete later in the year.

And while I’m here – if there’s something specific you want me to write about, or indeed if you have a cool arcade-related story you’d like me to write up and share with the world, leave a comment below or drop me a line using the Contact menu at the top of this page.

I’ll be taking a two-week break over the festive period, so for now I’ll wish you and your families a great Christmas and a happy New Year. See you in 2018!

Tony